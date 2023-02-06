Political vlogger Darshana Handungoda arrested by CID

Sri Lankan YouTuber and political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He was reportedly arrested on Sunday (05) upon arriving in the country from Dubai.

In May last year, Handungoda had been summed by the Criminal Investigation Department for questioning, however, he had declined to give a statement, claiming that the police never sent him an official notification calling him in for questioning.

A journalist by profession, Handungoda operates a YouTube channel known for its biting political commentary.