Weather advisory issued for fairly heavy rain

February 6, 2023   12:35 pm

The Meteorology Department has issued an advisory for fairly heavy rain for the Eastern Province and Galle, Matara, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

Slight enhancement of rainy condition is expected in Eastern parts of the country by today and tomorrow, due to easterly wave in the vicinity of the island, it said.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Matale and Mullaitivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in Eastern Province and in Galle, Matara, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

