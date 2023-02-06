Darshana Handungoda released on bail

Sri Lankan YouTuber and political vlogger Dharshana Handungoda, who was arrested by the CID last night, has been released by the Colombo Fort Magistrate under two surety bails.

He was ordered released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 each by Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, after being produced before court today.

The case was ordered to be taken up once again on May 17, 2023.

He was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake around midnight on Sunday (05) upon arriving in the country from Dubai.

Handungoda was reportedly arrested on the charge of failing to give a statement to the Criminal Investigation Department regarding the release of a video allegedly promoting violence on social media.

In May last year, Handungoda had been summed by the Criminal Investigation Department for questioning, however, he had declined to give a statement, claiming that the police never sent him an official notification calling him in for questioning.

A journalist by profession, Handungoda maintains a YouTube channel known for its biting political commentary.