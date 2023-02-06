Sri Lanka offers assistance to Turkey after deadly earthquake

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry says that on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, he contacted the Foreign Ministry of Turkey and offered assistance for search and rescue.

“When Tsunami struck our country in 2004, Türkiye provided immediate humanitarian assistance and built a housing complex for those lost their houses,” the foreign minister tweeted.

Earlier today, Minister Sabry had expressed his shock over the devastating earthquake that struck Kahramanmaras, Türkiye this morning and the numerous aftershocks that occurred in multiple cities.

“Saddened for the loss of life, and my thoughts are with the families,” he had said in a previous tweet.

“I am hopeful for the search & rescue efforts and my prayers are with the first responders and emergency services to have the strength & courage to persevere in their attempts to find survivors.”

Sri Lanka stands ready to assist Türkiye in any capacity during this difficult time, he stressed.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that 45 countries had offered help with search and rescue efforts after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, and many more leaders have expressed sorrow at the tragedy.