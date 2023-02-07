Ambassador urges public to convey info about Sri Lankans in Turkey

The ambassador of Sri Lanka to Turkey has appealed to the members of the public to convey any information about Sri Lankans living in Turkey as the death toll from the powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that rocked a swathe of Turkey and northwest of Syria on Monday (Feb 06) soared past 3,700.

Joining ‘Ada Derana Mornings’ show today (Feb 07), the Sri Lankan envoy, Hasanthi Dissanayake said information can be submitted to the Consular Division of the Foreign Affairs Ministry or the Sri Lankan Embassy in Ankara.

Speaking on the current developments of the situation in Turkey, the ambassador said as per reports, approximately 270 Sri Lankans are living in Turkey, out of which 14 were found to be living in the areas severely affected by the earthquakes.

One Sri Lankan national remains missing although the remaining 13 were confirmed to be safe, Dissanayake added. The ambassador said they are still unaware of the whereabouts of this person, adding that they are taking necessary efforts to locate the missing individual.

A massive earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck southern Turkey and northwest of Syria in the early hours of Monday, while freezing cold weather adding to the plights of the victims. It was followed by a multitude of aftershocks and a second powerful quake of magnitude of 7.5.