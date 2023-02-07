Ex Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena granted bail

Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena was today (07 Feb.) granted bail by the Colombo High Court from a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Gunawardena had been charged with misusing a state vehicle valued at over Rs. 10 million belonging to the Development Lotteries Board (DLB) while serving as its Chairman back in 2007.

Accordingly, the relevant case was called today before High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja, who ordered Gunwardena to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

However, the court imposed an overseas travel ban on the defendant, while the case is due to be called again on 04 May.