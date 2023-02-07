Govt to rationalize state expenses through systematic review

February 7, 2023   05:10 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to appoint committees to conduct a systematic review on 10 ministries to which a higher portion of allocations are made from the annual budget estimations.

The proposal was submitted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies.

According to the Government Information Department, the committees will be chaired by a Deputy Treasury Secretary or a senior officer of the Treasury.

In 2023 Budget speech, President Wickremesinghe proposed to introduce the zero-based budgeting with the aim of rationalizing state expenditure.

Through a zero-based budgeting methodology, double counting of programs’ expenditure wastage, low priority activities and efficient and productive methodologies of utilizing the allocation of existing provisions will be recognized through a systematic review.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has green-lighted the President’s resolution to appoint 10 committees to carry out a systematic review on the following ministries:

• Ministry of Transport and Highways
• Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government
• Ministry of Education
• Ministry of Health
• Ministry of Agriculture
• Ministry of Plantation Industries
• Ministry of Defense
• Ministry of Public Security
• Ministry of Irrigation
• Ministry of Urban Development and Housing

