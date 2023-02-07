Sri Lankas official reserve assets increase in Jan 2023

Sri Lankas official reserve assets increase in Jan 2023

February 7, 2023   08:11 pm

Sri Lankas official reserve assets at the end of January 2023 stood at USD 2,120 million, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka says.

This indicates an increase of 11.7% from the official reserve asset figure of USD 1,898 million in December 2022.

However, the current official reserve assets include the swap facility from the Peoples Bank of China, equivalent to around USD 1.4 billion, which is subject to conditionalities on usability.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves, the main component of these official reserve assets, increased from USD 1,863 million in December 2022 to USD 2,064 million in January 2023. It is an increase of 10.8%.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.07

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Treasury to release imprest only for essential recurrent expenditure

Treasury to release imprest only for essential recurrent expenditure

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.07

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election

Man arrested for defrauding money by promising jobs in Thailand

Man arrested for defrauding money by promising jobs in Thailand

Trade Minister hints at further reducing prices of goods

Trade Minister hints at further reducing prices of goods