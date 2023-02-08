Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be inaugurated today

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be inaugurated today

February 8, 2023   09:15 am

The Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament is scheduled to be declared open today (Feb. 08).

The Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando stated that the new parliamentary session will commence at 10.00 a.m. this morning under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The third session of the ninth parliament was ceremonially opened by the newly-elected President Wickremesinghe on August 03, 2022, and the session ended on January 27, 2023.

The president will present the policy statement of the government by declaring open the new parliamentary session today.

Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando mentioned that Parliament will be adjourned until 9.30 a.m. tomorrow (Feb. 09) following the President’s speech.

Meanwhile, MP Tissa Attanayake stated that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), which represents the opposition, has decided to boycott the fourth session of the ninth parliament today.

The decision was taken in protest of the government’s move to organize a ceremony by spending public money, he added.

