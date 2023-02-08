President Ranil Wickremesinghe began delivering the Government Policy Statement a short while ago (08 Feb.).

Delivering the policy statement, Wickremesinghe stated that the children and youth are the future generation of our country. He noted, therefore, that it is the Government’s responsibility to create a better future for the youth who wish to rebuild the nation, as opposed to seeking for better opportunities in foreign countries.

Speaking on the recent tax revisions, the President said the following, “Introducing new tax policies is a politically unpopular decision. I’m not here to be popular. I want to rebuild this nation from the crisis it is facing. I’m ready to make unpopular decisions for the sake of the nation. People will realize the importance of these decisions in two or three years”.

Moreover, Wickremesinghe also commented on the support extended by Sri Lanka’s migrant workers to the country’s recovery from the ongoing crisis.

“Migrant workers have been extremely supportive of the motherland at this critical juncture. By the end of 2022, their remittance reached USD 4 billion in foreign exchange”, he said in this regard, adding that entrepreneurs and migrant workers made this commitment in the context of political parties and groups influencing them on diverse fronts.

The Head of State arrived in Parliament earlier this morning, for the inauguration of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament, which took place at 10:00 a.m.

Following the deliverance of the policy statement, the Parliament will be adjourned until 09:30 a.m. tomorrow (09 Feb.).