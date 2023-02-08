President delivers govts policy statement in Parliament

President delivers govts policy statement in Parliament

February 8, 2023   10:10 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe began delivering the Government Policy Statement a short while ago (08 Feb.).

Delivering the policy statement, Wickremesinghe stated that the children and youth are the future generation of our country. He noted, therefore, that it is the Government’s responsibility to create a better future for the youth who wish to rebuild the nation, as opposed to seeking for better opportunities in foreign countries.

Speaking on the recent tax revisions, the President said the following, “Introducing new tax policies is a politically unpopular decision. I’m not here to be popular.  I want to rebuild this nation from the crisis it is facing. I’m ready to make unpopular decisions for the sake of the nation. People will realize the importance of these decisions in two or three years”.

Moreover, Wickremesinghe also commented on the support extended by Sri Lanka’s migrant workers to the country’s recovery from the ongoing crisis.

“Migrant workers have been extremely supportive of the motherland at this critical juncture. By the end of 2022, their remittance reached USD 4 billion in foreign exchange”, he said in this regard, adding that entrepreneurs and migrant workers made this commitment in the context of political parties and groups influencing them on diverse fronts.

The Head of State arrived in Parliament earlier this morning, for the inauguration of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament, which took place at 10:00 a.m.

Following the deliverance of the policy statement, the Parliament will be adjourned until 09:30 a.m. tomorrow (09 Feb.).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)

Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo appreciates support extended by Sri Lanka

Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo appreciates support extended by Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.07

Sri Lankas official reserve assets increase in Jan. 2023

Sri Lankas official reserve assets increase in Jan. 2023