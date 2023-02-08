Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara met with Oman’s Under Secretary of Diplomatic Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Issa Alharthy this morning (08 Feb.).

Several matters of concern were discussed between the two parties, including the potential measures that could be taken with regard to curbing activities related to human trafficking, as Sheikh Alharthy also serves as the Chairman of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking in Muscat, Oman.