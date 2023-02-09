Sri Lanka fast-tracks drafting of National Security Bill to replace PTA

The government has decided to submit the draft bill of the proposed new ‘National Security Act’, which is expected to replace the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval expeditiously.

Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs and Constitutional Reforms, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has directed the relevant officials to complete the drafting of the bill as soon as possible for this purpose.

A discussion was held at the Ministry of Justice today (Feb. 09), regarding the facts to be included in the proposed new National Security Act and the amendments to be made. The relevant discussion was chaired by Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Taking into account that the PTA which is currently in force needs to be updated to suit the present as well as the demands of the local and international community, the government has taken measures to prepare the new National Security Act with more relaxed provisions to replace the existing PTA, in a manner that strengthen the rights of the citizens as well as democracy, the ministry said.

An expert committee consisting of a group of experts and chaired by Additional Solicitor General Neril Pulle and President’s Counsel Nalinda Indatissa has been appointed to prepare the new Act, in order to assure national security.