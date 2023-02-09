Election Commission releases candidate lists for 2023 LG polls

Election Commission releases candidate lists for 2023 LG polls

February 9, 2023   06:43 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka today (09 Feb) released the lists of names of the candidates from each political party and independent group contesting the upcoming 2023 Local Government (LG) election. 

Accordingly, the commission has issued a QR code to access the list of candidates contesting for this year’s election and the relevant political parties or independent groups they are contesting under. 

Meanwhile, a total of 676,873 postal vote applications have been received by the Commission, with the highest number of applications being submitted from the Anuradhapura district. 

The 2023 Local Government election is scheduled to be held on 09 March.

