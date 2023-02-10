EC convenes meeting with LG commissioners and asst. commissioners

The Election Commission has summoned local government commissioners and assistant commissioners for a meeting on February 11.

During the meeting, the officials will be briefed on the upcoming Local Government election process, scheduled to be held on March 09, according to Election Commission’s chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission says that it is yet to receive a response from the Secretary to the Finance Ministry pertaining to the request made regarding the expenses required for LG poll preparations in the month of February.

The election chief mentioned that the Finance Secretary has been informed in writing that approximately Rs. 770 million is needed this month for this purpose.

The director of People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), Rohana Hettiarachchi meanwhile stated that the election monitoring organization intends to urge the President and the Government to expeditiously provide the funds required by the Election Commission to hold the LG poll.