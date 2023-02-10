EC convenes meeting with LG commissioners and asst. commissioners

EC convenes meeting with LG commissioners and asst. commissioners

February 10, 2023   10:22 am

The Election Commission has summoned local government commissioners and assistant commissioners for a meeting on February 11.

During the meeting, the officials will be briefed on the upcoming Local Government election process, scheduled to be held on March 09, according to Election Commission’s chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission says that it is yet to receive a response from the Secretary to the Finance Ministry pertaining to the request made regarding the expenses required for LG poll preparations in the month of February.

The election chief mentioned that the Finance Secretary has been informed in writing that approximately Rs. 770 million is needed this month for this purpose.

The director of People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL), Rohana Hettiarachchi meanwhile stated that the election monitoring organization intends to urge the President and the Government to expeditiously provide the funds required by the Election Commission to hold the LG poll.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Chamber of Young Lankan Entrepreneurs holds diplomats' evening in Colombo (English)

Chamber of Young Lankan Entrepreneurs holds diplomats' evening in Colombo (English)

Chamber of Young Lankan Entrepreneurs holds diplomats' evening in Colombo (English)

Cannot have maximum devolution of power within a unitary state - MP Sumanthiran (English)

Cannot have maximum devolution of power within a unitary state - MP Sumanthiran (English)

Sajith Premadasa claims govt will be 'going home' after March 09 (English)

Sajith Premadasa claims govt will be 'going home' after March 09 (English)

Anura Kumara's request to Sri Lanka's Muslim community ahead of polls (English)

Anura Kumara's request to Sri Lanka's Muslim community ahead of polls (English)

Court extends interim order preventing imposing of PAYE tax on judges

Court extends interim order preventing imposing of PAYE tax on judges

SLMA sounds warning over serious crisis in health sector due to shortages

SLMA sounds warning over serious crisis in health sector due to shortages

Anura Kumara predicts NPP election victories in several major districts

Anura Kumara predicts NPP election victories in several major districts

Warrant not needed for Diana Gamage's arrest if Immigration Act violated, court tells CID

Warrant not needed for Diana Gamage's arrest if Immigration Act violated, court tells CID