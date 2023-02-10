11-year-old, assaulted by stepfather, dies in hospital

An 11-year-old from Kattankudy, who was critically injured in an assault by his stepfather, has died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

On February 08, the father of the boy filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the 11-year-old was admitted to the ICU of the Batticaloa Hospital after being assaulted by the stepfather.

Swinging into action, the police arrested the stepfather, a 26-year-old from Matale area, later that day.

The suspect was placed under remand custody until February 14 after being produced before the court yesterday.

Meanwhile, the boy succumbed to injuries yesterday while he receiving medical care at the hospital’s ICU.

The police will present facts about the incident to the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court later today.

Kattankudy Police is conducting further investigations into the unfortunate death of the boy.