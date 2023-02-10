SC rejects HRCSLs contempt case

SC rejects HRCSLs contempt case

February 10, 2023   03:15 pm

The Supreme Court today (10 Feb.) rejected the contempt case filed by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) against various parties, pertaining to uninterrupted supply of electricity during the 2022 GEC Advanced Level examination.

The HRCSL filed a contempt case before the Supreme Court against the Secretary to the Ministry of Energy & Power, the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) on 30 January, claiming that the aforementioned parties had failed to abide by the settlement arrived at before the commission with regard to the continuous supply of power during the period in which the exam is being held,

The 2022 Advanced Level examination commenced on 23 January and will be held until 17 February 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Court of Appeal refused a petition by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) requesting that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) be ordered to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the examination.

