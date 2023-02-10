Progress review discussion held on census of Welfare Benefits Board data

February 10, 2023   05:00 pm

A progress review discussion on the data census work of the Welfare Benefits Board was held at the President’s Office yesterday (Feb. 09). The meeting was chaired by the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security, Sagala Ratnayake.

The aim of the discussion was to identify those affected by the current economic crisis and those with low income, and to provide them with the necessary assistance.

The Welfare Benefits Board has been tasked with determining the individuals who are eligible for welfare benefits in a transparent manner and creating a social security benefit register.

During the discussion, it was revealed that the data census will cover every Divisional Secretariat Division on the island, with census work already completed for 23 divisions.

The welfare benefits program is fully supported by the World Bank and they are providing the necessary technical assistance. Officials were instructed by Ratnayake to keep the World Bank informed of the program’s progress.

The discussion will also be continued at the District Secretaries conference next Tuesday (Feb.14).

Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr. R.H. S. Samaratunga, and representatives from the World Bank, including the Country Manager, Chiyo Kanda, and Senior Economist, Richard Walker, were among those in attendance at the meeting.

