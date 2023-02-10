At least 28 injured after bus topples down precipice

At least 28 people have sustained injuries after a passenger bus veered off the road and fell down a precipice this afternoon (Feb. 10).

The accident took place as the driver of an SLTB bus, which had been travelling on the Ratnapura-Siripagama road, lost control of the vehicle in Induruwa area.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Gilimale Hospital for treatment.

Four of them, who were reportedly in critical condition, have been transferred to Ratnapura Hospital.

Reports on today’s incident came just three weeks after a fatal multiple-vehicle collision in Nanu Oya, involving a bus, a three-wheeler and a van.

The bus, transporting a group of students who had been returning from a school trip to Nuwara Eliya, had collided with a van and a three-wheeler, before it toppled down a precipice along the Radella Shortcut Road.

A total of seven people – six including two children who were travelling in the van and the driver of the three-wheeler –lost their lives in the deadly accident, while 53 including students were injured and hospitalized.