New members nominated to Committee on Public Finance

February 10, 2023   11:32 pm

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, today (Feb. 10) announced the list of MPs who were nominated to serve in the Committee on Public Finance in the fourth session of the Ninth Parliament.

The nominations were made by the Committee of Selection.

The MPs have been selected to serve in the Committee on Public Finance, in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 121 of Parliament and the motion agreed to by Parliament today.

The COPF nominations are as follows:

• Vidura Wickramanayaka
• Nalin Fernando
• Shehan Semasinghe
• Premitha Bandara Tennakoon
• Dr. Seetha Arambepola
• Dr. Suren Raghavan
• Anupa Pasqual
• Johnston Fernando
• Wajira Abeywardana
• Mahindananda Aluthgamage
• Duminda Dissanayake
• Nimal Lanza
• U.K. Sumith Udukumbura
• Isuru Dodangoda
• Premnath C. Dolawatte
• Attorney-at-Law M.W.D. Sahan Pradeep Withana
• Madhura Withanage
• Prof. Ranjith Bandara

