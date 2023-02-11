68.8% increase recorded in foreign remittances

Sri Lanka migrant workers’ foreign remittances have increased to USD 437.5 million in January 2023, from USD 259.2 million in January 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara stated that a 68.8% increase (USD 178.3 million) has been recorded compared to the inflows seen in January 2022.

Commenting on the increase, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry stated that the relative increase in economic stability has ‘instilled confidence’ in Sri Lanka’s road to recovery.