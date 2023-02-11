An investigation has been launched by the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) into the recent incident where a businessman was allowed to leave the country, despite having had 50 rounds of ammunition in his possession.

Accordingly, AASL reported that although the incident should have been reported to the Police and Air Force, this was not done by the officers present at the scene. Instead, the bullets had been handed over to the driver of the arrestee.

On 29 January, a 44-year-old businessman was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) by officers of AASL for being in possession of 50 9mm bullets.

The businessman subsequently showed proof of having a license to carry the said ammunition, and was later allowed to proceed with his travels to Singapore, while the bullets were reportedly handed over to his driver.

As per the due procedures, however, the AASL officers were required to inform either the police or the Air Force of such a incident, which, AASL noted that they failed to do, adding that only 10 rounds of bullets can be carried when travelling as per the terms of the relevant license.

Accordingly, an internal investigation is due to be held in this regard, while the reason as to why the businessman was carrying so many bullets is yet to be determined.