Sri Lanka suffering from both moral and economic collapse - Cardinal

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says the root cause of the satiation Sri Lanka is facing at present is its moral collapse.

Addressing an event at the BMICH on Friday (Feb 10), the Cardinal stated that Sri Lanka is suffering from moral collapse as well, not just economic collapse.

“Morally we are not able to do what is right and people have lost all sense of justice. They have forgotten what is right.”

Raising concerns about the Independence Day celebration on Feb. 04, the Cardinal said the ceremony with 21 gun salutes, hoisting of the flag, parades on the road and ambassadors and dignitaries had been organized just to show the world that Sri Lanka is a great nation going around with a ‘begging bowl’.

He pointed out that the country reached this critical juncture due to the mistakes it has made historically, especially the introduction of an open economy due to which the country became a largely dependent economy.