20 cases of interference related to upcoming LG election

20 cases of interference related to upcoming LG election

February 12, 2023   09:19 am

Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa says that special attention has been drawn to the obstacles of the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

The commission has reportedly received nearly 20 complaints on incidents of interference related to the election so far.

The Election Commission mentioned that these interferences have come from the political authority as well as some other organizations.

During the discussion held among the District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and representatives of the Election Commission yesterday (Feb.  11), attention has also been drawn in this regard.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a discussion between political party secretaries and the officials of the Election Commission is scheduled to be held next Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Thus, it will be the second time that representatives of political parties will meet election officials, following the submission of nominations.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFRAL) organisation, Rohana Hettiarachchi emphasized that although the election process is being conducted at a general level so far, nearly 80 complaints have already been received regarding the violations of election laws.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Will ensure rule of law under NPP govt - Anura (English)

Will ensure rule of law under NPP govt - Anura (English)

Will ensure rule of law under NPP govt - Anura (English)

Sajith lauds Supreme Court decision regarding petitions on LG polls (English)

Sajith lauds Supreme Court decision regarding petitions on LG polls (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.11

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.11

Businessman who was in possession of 50 bullets tries to depart BIA

Businessman who was in possession of 50 bullets tries to depart BIA

Jaffna Cultural Centre declared open (English)

Jaffna Cultural Centre declared open (English)

LG election will be held as scheduled, Sagara Kariyawasam says

LG election will be held as scheduled, Sagara Kariyawasam says

AASL to probe businessman's attempt to fly out with 50 bullets (English)

AASL to probe businessman's attempt to fly out with 50 bullets (English)

Cardinal questions purpose of ceremoniously celebrating Independence Day amidst debt burden

Cardinal questions purpose of ceremoniously celebrating Independence Day amidst debt burden