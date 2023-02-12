20 cases of interference related to upcoming LG election

Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa says that special attention has been drawn to the obstacles of the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

The commission has reportedly received nearly 20 complaints on incidents of interference related to the election so far.

The Election Commission mentioned that these interferences have come from the political authority as well as some other organizations.

During the discussion held among the District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and representatives of the Election Commission yesterday (Feb. 11), attention has also been drawn in this regard.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a discussion between political party secretaries and the officials of the Election Commission is scheduled to be held next Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Thus, it will be the second time that representatives of political parties will meet election officials, following the submission of nominations.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFRAL) organisation, Rohana Hettiarachchi emphasized that although the election process is being conducted at a general level so far, nearly 80 complaints have already been received regarding the violations of election laws.