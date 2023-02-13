Court defers decision on hearing petition against electricity tariff hike

The Court of Appeal has announced that the decision on whether the petition filed seeking the annulment of the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to revise the electricity tariff, will be taken up for hearing will be declared on February 17.

The relevant petition filed by the Electricity Consumers’ Association and the Centre for Environmental Justice was taken up before the two-member Appellate Court bench consisting of Justices Dhammika Ganepola and Sobhitha Rajakaruna this morning (Feb. 13).

Then, the Additional Solicitor General, who appeared on behalf of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and other respondents of the case, presented the proposal of the Cabinet related to the electricity tariff revision.

The Court of Appeal, which took the presented facts into consideration, announced that the decision on whether the petition would be allowed to be taken up for hearing or not will be declared on February 17.