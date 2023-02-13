Japan court releases video of Sri Lankan woman who died at detention center

A Japanese court has released a video showing the final days of a Sri Lankan woman who died in detention.

Wishma Sandamali passed away at a detention center in Nagoya City in March 2021, after she complained that she felt ill.

The five-hour clip that is available for viewing is part of a 295-hour video. The footage was captured by a security camera mounted on the ceiling of the solitary cell in which she was detained. It was taken between February 22 and March 6, when she died.

The video shows Wishma lying on a bed, and she can be heard moaning. Conversations that she had with immigration guards and nurses can also be heard.

Last December, in response to the court’s request, the Japanese government submitted as evidence five hours of video footage showing Wishma at the center.

The video can be watched at the court by anyone who completes the steps required to view official records from civil court cases.

The 33-year-old was being held for overstaying her visa.

Her family members filed a damages suit at the Nagoya district court. They are seeking compensation from the Japanese government. The bereaved family members say that the immigration authorities illegally held Wishma at the detention center and failed to provide her with adequate medical care, even though her condition became worse.

The government has argued that the actions taken by the authorities were not illegal.

Source - NHK

-Agencies