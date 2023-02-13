Japan court releases video of Sri Lankan woman who died at detention center

Japan court releases video of Sri Lankan woman who died at detention center

February 13, 2023   04:56 pm

A Japanese court has released a video showing the final days of a Sri Lankan woman who died in detention.

Wishma Sandamali passed away at a detention center in Nagoya City in March 2021, after she complained that she felt ill.

The five-hour clip that is available for viewing is part of a 295-hour video. The footage was captured by a security camera mounted on the ceiling of the solitary cell in which she was detained. It was taken between February 22 and March 6, when she died.

The video shows Wishma lying on a bed, and she can be heard moaning. Conversations that she had with immigration guards and nurses can also be heard.

Last December, in response to the court’s request, the Japanese government submitted as evidence five hours of video footage showing Wishma at the center.

The video can be watched at the court by anyone who completes the steps required to view official records from civil court cases.

The 33-year-old was being held for overstaying her visa.

Her family members filed a damages suit at the Nagoya district court. They are seeking compensation from the Japanese government. The bereaved family members say that the immigration authorities illegally held Wishma at the detention center and failed to provide her with adequate medical care, even though her condition became worse.

The government has argued that the actions taken by the authorities were not illegal.

Source - NHK

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.02.13

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.02.13

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.02.13

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris

AG files revision application against release of Wasantha Mudalige from charges under PTA

AG files revision application against release of Wasantha Mudalige from charges under PTA

Doctors sound warning over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment in Sri Lanka

Doctors sound warning over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment in Sri Lanka

14 trains cancelled as engine drivers go on strike for several hours

14 trains cancelled as engine drivers go on strike for several hours

Residents of Buttala report experiencing more minor tremors

Residents of Buttala report experiencing more minor tremors

Sajith Premadasa's message to the 'old boys' who called him 'Bus Man'

Sajith Premadasa's message to the 'old boys' who called him 'Bus Man'