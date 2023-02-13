SLBFE uncovers racket defrauding money using ministry letterhead

February 13, 2023   05:53 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says that information has been uncovered regarding a group of individuals who have defrauded money by using a ministry letterhead forged with the signature of the Secretary to the Ministry of Labor and Foreign Employment.

The bureau mentions that the group has defrauded large sums of money from several individuals by promising employment opportunities in the Netherlands allegedly via the Ministry of Labor and Foreign Employment.

The SLBFE emphasizes to the general public that the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment does not refer any person for foreign employment and that such referrals to foreign employment are carried out only by the respective legally registered foreign employment agencies.

In a statement, the SLBFE has further highlighted that the Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Foreign Employment has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct an investigation into these racketeers.

Furthermore, the SLBFE informs that the general public are able to inquire into the legitimacy of foreign employment agencies selected to be referred for foreign employment, by contacting the Foreign Employment Bureau.

The public can contact the SLBFE’s Information Centre via its hotline “1989”, which is operational around the clock, or by visiting the SLBFE website (www.slbfe.lk) for any such inquiries.

