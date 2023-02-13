Cabinet nod to release funds to pay gratuity arrears, purchase essential medicines and paddy

Cabinet nod to release funds to pay gratuity arrears, purchase essential medicines and paddy

February 13, 2023   06:49 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers have granted approval today to a proposal made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to release funds for the purchase of essential medicines, purchase of paddy, to address malnutrition and for payment of gratuity arrears for over 18,000 retired government employees from 2022.

The President’s Media Division reported that the Cabinet approved the proposal presented by the President to provide immediate relief to the people by minimizing the difficulties faced by the masses in the face of the prevailing economic crisis. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet has decided to release the necessary funds to purchase paddy in the Maha season and to provide 10 kg of rice each to 2 million low-income families in the months of March and April.

In addition to this, the Cabinet has also decided to pay in parts the gratuity arrears of over 18,000 former government employees who had retired as of April 2022.

The Cabinet had also decided to provide the necessary funding for the Health Ministry to give priority to the purchase of essential medicines, the PMD said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.02.13

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.02.13

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris

AG files revision application against release of Wasantha Mudalige from charges under PTA

AG files revision application against release of Wasantha Mudalige from charges under PTA

Doctors sound warning over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment in Sri Lanka

Doctors sound warning over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment in Sri Lanka

14 trains cancelled as engine drivers go on strike for several hours

14 trains cancelled as engine drivers go on strike for several hours