Cabinet nod to release funds to pay gratuity arrears, purchase essential medicines and paddy

The Cabinet of Ministers have granted approval today to a proposal made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to release funds for the purchase of essential medicines, purchase of paddy, to address malnutrition and for payment of gratuity arrears for over 18,000 retired government employees from 2022.

The President’s Media Division reported that the Cabinet approved the proposal presented by the President to provide immediate relief to the people by minimizing the difficulties faced by the masses in the face of the prevailing economic crisis.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has decided to release the necessary funds to purchase paddy in the Maha season and to provide 10 kg of rice each to 2 million low-income families in the months of March and April.

In addition to this, the Cabinet has also decided to pay in parts the gratuity arrears of over 18,000 former government employees who had retired as of April 2022.

The Cabinet had also decided to provide the necessary funding for the Health Ministry to give priority to the purchase of essential medicines, the PMD said.