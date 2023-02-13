Parliament to convene from February 21 to 24

Parliament to convene from February 21 to 24

February 13, 2023   09:07 pm

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Parliament is scheduled to convene from 21st to 24th of February, 2023.

This has been decided at the first meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held recently (10) under the chairmanship of the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Communications Department of the Parliament said.

Accordingly, the Parliament is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, February 21st at 9:30 am. From 9.30 am to 5.00 pm Four Regulations under the Sri Lanka Tea Board Law published under the Gazettes 2245/29, 2248/36, 2248/37 and 2258/14 as well as Regulations under the Companies Act published under the Gazette 2303/07 are scheduled to be passed in Parliament following debate, the Secretary General said.

Thereafter, time has been allotted for the debate pertaining to the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm.

On Wednesday the 22nd from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm, Two Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act published under the Gazettes 2299/46 and 2299/47 are scheduled to be passed in Parliament following debate. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm for Questions at the Adjournment Time accordingly. 

On Thursday the 23rd, from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm three Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act published under the Gazettes 2309/40, 2311/08 and 2311/18 and Notification under the Excise Ordinance published under the Gazette 2290/24 are scheduled to be passed in Parliament following debate, the Secretary General said.

Thereafter, two private member Bills, namely; Institution of Building Services Engineering & Technology of Sri Lanka (Incorporation) Bill and the Rathanatissa Peace Foundation (Incorporation) Bill are to be directed to the Legislative Standing Committee following its Second Reading.

The Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition is scheduled from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm.

On Friday the 24th time has been allotted for the Votes of Condolence on 4 late Hon. Members. Accordingly, Votes of Condolence on the late Members Rohan Abeygunasekera, Abdul Bais Kamardeen, Athauda Senevirathna, Tissa R. Balalle are scheduled to be taken up from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Doctors slam govt's decision to postpone surgeries at hospitals

Doctors slam govt's decision to postpone surgeries at hospitals

Doctors slam govt's decision to postpone surgeries at hospitals

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.02.13

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME'- 2023.02.13

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana

I am also completely against increasing electricity tariffs - Minister Kanchana

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris

PM Dinesh Gunawardena issues a challenge to Prof. G.L. Peiris

AG files revision application against release of Wasantha Mudalige from charges under PTA

AG files revision application against release of Wasantha Mudalige from charges under PTA

Doctors sound warning over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment in Sri Lanka

Doctors sound warning over serious shortages of drugs and medical equipment in Sri Lanka