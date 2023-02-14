Dept. of Immigration and Emigration resumes passport services

February 14, 2023   03:38 pm

The issuing of passports, which was temporarily halted yesterday (13 Feb.) due to a defect in the computer system of the Immigration and Emigration Department’s offices islandwide, has recommenced this morning (14 Feb.). 

Accordingly, the Department has stated that all those who had appointments today have been requested to visit the department tomorrow (15 Feb.). 

All applicants have been urged to visit the Department not on the day for which they have been scheduled to come, but instead, the following day, the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration Harsha Ilukpitiya said. 

He added that measures are currently underway to deliver the passports via a courier service to those who were due to collect them yesterday and are unable to make it today.

