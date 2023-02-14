Seven suspects involved in stealing ATM machine arrested

February 14, 2023   11:00 pm

Seven suspects, who recently stole an ATM machine from a private bank in Gampola, have been arrested by the police.

The ATM machine and a pistol that belongs to Puttalam district MP Ali Sabry Raheem are among the items recovered during the raid.

According to the police, the pistol had been taken from the parliamentarian’s residence when it was set on fire during the unrest that ensued amidst ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement.

