Mawanella PS chairman temporarily removed from his position

February 15, 2023   09:18 am

The Chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha, Noel Steven has been temporarily removed from his position.

This was announced in a special gazette notification published by the Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province, Tikiri Kobbekaduwa on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

Hence, the vice chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha, Korale Gedara Piyatissa has been appointed to the position for the time being.

On January 13, the Mawanella PS chairman, who is reportedly a member of SLPP, was arrested on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs. 2 million from a businessman.

The Bribery Commission apprehended him in the act while accepting the money to approve a building plan.

Through the same gazette notification, Governor Kobbekaduwa has tasked retired High Court Judge Rohana Anura Kumara with looking into the wrongdoings committed by the Mawanella PS chairman.

Accordingly, the retired judge is expected to probe the matter and report to the governor within a period of three months.

