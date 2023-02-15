President hopeful of receiving IMF board approval by March

February 15, 2023   12:38 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is hopeful that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approval for USD 2.9 billion extended fund facility (EFF) program will be received by March this year for Sri Lanka to begin the debt restructuring process.

Addressing an event in Colombo this morning (Feb 15), the Head of State said Sri Lanka is now at the stage of economic stabilization.

In order to receive the IMF board approval, the country needs to have political stability and social innovation, President Wickremesinghe added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots (English)

LG polls: Election body postpones distribution of postal voting ballots (English)

Serveral plastic products to be banned from June (English)

Serveral plastic products to be banned from June (English)

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17 (English)

China, US to participate in first meeting of new debt roundtable on Feb. 17 (English)

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups (English)

Sajith says SJB never endorses violence unlike certain political groups (English)

Election Commission postpones LG polls postal voting ballots

Election Commission postpones LG polls postal voting ballots

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.14

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.14

Court orders Govt Analyst & JMO to preserve Dinesh Schaffter's body specimens

Court orders Govt Analyst & JMO to preserve Dinesh Schaffter's body specimens