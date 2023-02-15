President hopeful of receiving IMF board approval by March

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is hopeful that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approval for USD 2.9 billion extended fund facility (EFF) program will be received by March this year for Sri Lanka to begin the debt restructuring process.

Addressing an event in Colombo this morning (Feb 15), the Head of State said Sri Lanka is now at the stage of economic stabilization.

In order to receive the IMF board approval, the country needs to have political stability and social innovation, President Wickremesinghe added.