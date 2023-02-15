Attack on SJB party office in Dematagoda

A group of people reportedly attacked the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) party office in Dematagoda early this morning (Feb. 15).



Member of the SJB, Mujibur Rahman said that several individuals have broken into the party office and caused severe damage to the billboards which were inside the office.



Furthermore, Rahman alleged that the President has created a new culture of deploying gangs to destroy party offices by intimidating the candidates who vie for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election representing the SJB.



Meanwhile, an SJB candidate of the upcoming LG election has been called to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the incident of torching President Rail Wickremesinghe’s private residence, he claimed.



“It is clear that invisible forces are acting out with the blessings of the President to prevent the victory of the SJB.”



“Therefore, we must remember that especially in the city of Colombo, there has never been any incident of violence in history. No one has been harassed while engaging in politics when other governments were in power”, he added.



“After Mr. Wickremesinghe became the President, the former ministers of Colombo have formed gangs and try to stop the movement of SJB.”