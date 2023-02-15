Various new details have reportedly been revealed pertaining to the recent death of businessman Onesh Subasinghe, who was found dead in an apartment in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Amidst suspicions of foul play, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) confirmed that Subasinghe, who was the Managing Director at Opex Holdings, was murdered in order to obtain his life insurance worth USD 1.5 million, and his other properties worth billions of Rupees.

Subasinghe’s Brazilian wife and her assistant, also of Brazilian nationality, are believed to be the main suspects, after it was revealed that both individuals had fled to Brazil after the murder with Subasinghe’s credit cards, mobile phone, his wristwatch, worth millions, and other valuables.

While investigations are being carried out by both, the CID and a special Police unit in Indonesia, it is suspected that the deceased’s wife, identified as Rosa Silva, had brought her Brazilian friend to Sri Lanka, under the guise of her assistant, in order to plan out the murder.

The couple were residing in a luxury apartment complex in Ward Place, Colombo, with their four-year-old daughter, where Silva’s friend also came and stayed with them prior to their holiday to Indonesia.

Police suspect that the trip to Indonesia was a part of the premeditated plan to murder Subasinghe, as it was easier to carry out the offence in a foreign country and then flee.

The family of three and Silva’s assistant departed for Indonesia on 20 January.

Subsequently, suspicions arose amongst Subasinghe’s colleagues after they were unable to reach him from 31 January.

Later, employees of the apartment also grew suspicious as the apartment in which the group were staying in had remained closed for a few days.

Upon opening the door to the apartment, the apartment staff found Subasinghe’s body, and informed his private secretary of the incident on 03 February, while CCTV footage showed the deceased’s wife leaving the room on 31 January with her assistant and daughter, after placing the ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the door.