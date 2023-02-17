Appeals Court rejects writ challenging Cabinet decision on electricity tariff hike

February 17, 2023   12:38 pm

The Court of Appeal has rejected the writ application challenging the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to approve the electricity tariff hike proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) without taking it up for consideration.

The Electricity Consumers’ Association and the Centre for Environmental Justice had filed the writ application against the CEB’s electricity tariff hike proposal which sought to increase the charges by 66%.

The writ application was called before the Appeals Court judge bench consisting of Dhammika Ganepola and Sobhitha Rajakaruna this morning (Feb 17).

The Appeals Court’s decision comes a day after the CEB’s proposal for an electricity tariff hike came into effect on February 16 upon receiving the approval of the Public Utilities Commission the day before.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has given assurances to the members of the public about an uninterrupted power supply now that the new electricity tariff revision is in effect.

