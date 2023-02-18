Two dead, two injured as three-wheeler falls down precipice

Two dead, two injured as three-wheeler falls down precipice

February 18, 2023   12:00 am

A three-wheeler toppled down a 700-foot precipice ton Friday (Feb 17), killing two people and injuring two others.

A 62-year-old male and a 61-year-old female died on the spot in the accident that took place at Jambugaswetiya area on Deniyaya-Rakwana road.

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old husband of the injured female passenger and the three-wheeler driver, 24, were admitted to the Kolonna hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, however, the carelessness of the three-wheeler driver is believed to have precipitated the accident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election deferred

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election deferred

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election deferred

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.17

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.17

Imported eggs not for general consumption - Agri. Minister (English)

Imported eggs not for general consumption - Agri. Minister (English)

Sajith wants to do away with 'corrupted, family politics' (English)

Sajith wants to do away with 'corrupted, family politics' (English)

President Ranil deliberately disrupting election body's LG poll preparations, Anura claims (English)

President Ranil deliberately disrupting election body's LG poll preparations, Anura claims (English)

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election postponed (English)

Postal voting of 2023 Local Govt Election postponed (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Series of protests against tax revision to be staged island-wide on Feb 22

Series of protests against tax revision to be staged island-wide on Feb 22