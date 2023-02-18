Two dead, two injured as three-wheeler falls down precipice

A three-wheeler toppled down a 700-foot precipice ton Friday (Feb 17), killing two people and injuring two others.

A 62-year-old male and a 61-year-old female died on the spot in the accident that took place at Jambugaswetiya area on Deniyaya-Rakwana road.

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old husband of the injured female passenger and the three-wheeler driver, 24, were admitted to the Kolonna hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained, however, the carelessness of the three-wheeler driver is believed to have precipitated the accident.