Sri Lanka to spend USD132M on port development projects

Sri Lanka to spend USD132M on port development projects

February 20, 2023   01:42 pm

Sri Lankan Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has said the government will spend around USD132 million on port development projects.

These investments would be made through revenue generated from port operations, the minister said on Saturday night.

Speaking at an event in Colombo, the minister said the government has allocated over USD100 million for the Eastern Container Terminal and USD32 million for the Jaya Container Terminal.

Both terminals are fully owned subsidiaries of the state-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

He added that apart from the above investments, they expect to develop the Trincomalee harbour for bulk cargo operations and the Galle harbour for tourism industry with a yacht service and facilitate the anchoring of large ships.

Sri Lanka expects to become a logistics and transport hub in the Indian Ocean.

Source – Xinhua
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Three killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims topples down precipice

Three killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims topples down precipice

Three killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims topples down precipice

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.20

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.20

Sri Lanka Customs destroys illegally imported vehicle spare parts

Sri Lanka Customs destroys illegally imported vehicle spare parts

Paddy farmers resorting to manual harvesting due to high machinery costs

Paddy farmers resorting to manual harvesting due to high machinery costs

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23

Sajith hits out at JVP's policies, urges voters against any ' red experiment '

Sajith hits out at JVP's policies, urges voters against any ' red experiment '

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00