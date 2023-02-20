President has power to dissolve parliament from midnight today  GL

President has power to dissolve parliament from midnight today  GL

February 20, 2023   09:20 pm

Former Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris says that the authority to dissolve the current parliament will be vested with the President from midnight today (Feb. 20).

Speaking at a press briefing, the parliamentarian expressed that they strongly believe the President needs to use that power and dissolve the parliament. 

“Today, President Ranil Wickramasinghe receives the legal power to dissolve the current Parliament. We strongly believe that President Wickremesinghe should use that power”, he said.

Prof. Peiris further charged that presently the decisions with regard to whether elections will be held and when the elections will be held are not being decided according to the constitutions or the relevant laws and that they are all being decided at the discretion of one person.

“The Finance Minister is the person who is deciding all of that,” he claimed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission files motion with Supreme Court citing difficulties to hold LG polls

Election Commission files motion with Supreme Court citing difficulties to hold LG polls

Election Commission files motion with Supreme Court citing difficulties to hold LG polls

Ranil thinks he has the support of military and police - Anura Kumara

Ranil thinks he has the support of military and police - Anura Kumara

Police fire tear gas and water cannons at SJB protest in Colombo demanding elections

Police fire tear gas and water cannons at SJB protest in Colombo demanding elections

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Three killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims topples down precipice

Three killed, 25 injured as bus carrying pilgrims topples down precipice

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.20

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.20

Sri Lanka Customs destroys illegally imported vehicle spare parts

Sri Lanka Customs destroys illegally imported vehicle spare parts