President has power to dissolve parliament from midnight today  GL

Former Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris says that the authority to dissolve the current parliament will be vested with the President from midnight today (Feb. 20).

Speaking at a press briefing, the parliamentarian expressed that they strongly believe the President needs to use that power and dissolve the parliament.

“Today, President Ranil Wickramasinghe receives the legal power to dissolve the current Parliament. We strongly believe that President Wickremesinghe should use that power”, he said.

Prof. Peiris further charged that presently the decisions with regard to whether elections will be held and when the elections will be held are not being decided according to the constitutions or the relevant laws and that they are all being decided at the discretion of one person.

“The Finance Minister is the person who is deciding all of that,” he claimed.