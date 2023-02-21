Sepal Amarasinghe apologizes in court over controversial comments

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe, who was arrested and remanded over his defamatory statements on the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, has tendered an apology in open court today at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Following Amarasinghe’s apology from the Mahanayake Theros and the Buddhist community over the defamatory remarks he had made regarding the Temple of the Tooth Relic, the Colombo Magistrates Court decided to conclude the case against him, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued when the relevant case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis this morning (Feb. 21).

There, the Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peris, who appeared on behalf of the complainant stated before the courts that they are ready to conclude the case if the defendant Sepal Amarasinghe will tender an unconditional apology.

Furthermore, Amarasinghe also apologised to the complainant Ven. Aguruwelle Jinananda Thero representing the Buddhist Information Center and others who appeared before the court.

Accordingly, the Additional Solicitor General informed the court that they are ready to conclude the case against him.

Therefore the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to conclude the case and also to release Sepal Amarasinghe, who was under remand custody.