Sepal Amarasinghe apologizes in court over controversial comments

February 21, 2023   11:05 am

YouTuber Sepal Amarasinghe, who was arrested and remanded over his defamatory statements on the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, has tendered an apology in open court today at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Following Amarasinghe’s apology from the Mahanayake Theros and the Buddhist community over the defamatory remarks he had made regarding the Temple of the Tooth Relic, the Colombo Magistrates Court decided to conclude the case against him, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued when the relevant case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis this morning (Feb. 21).

There, the Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peris, who appeared on behalf of the complainant stated before the courts that they are ready to conclude the case if the defendant Sepal Amarasinghe will tender an unconditional apology.

Furthermore, Amarasinghe also apologised to the complainant Ven. Aguruwelle Jinananda Thero representing the Buddhist Information Center and others who appeared before the court.

Accordingly, the Additional Solicitor General informed the court that they are ready to conclude the case against him.

Therefore the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered to conclude the case and also to release Sepal Amarasinghe, who was under remand custody.

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Cabinet approval to develop Kandy into fully developed city (English)

Economic Commission to be established to facilitate local & foreign investments - President(English)

Petition seeking to postpone LG polls to be taken up on February 23 (English)

Anura Kumara on why the President and govt is afraid of holding elections (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.20

Final 30 competitors of Derana's 'Api Wawamu' programme

President declares open Sri Lanka's first migratory bird park and eco-tourism zone in Hanthane

