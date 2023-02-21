Election Commission unable to reissue election deposits

Election Commission unable to reissue election deposits

February 21, 2023   04:26 pm

Despite having informed the Supreme Court of the difficulties pertaining to the holding of the 2023 Local Government election, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka has stated that they are unable to refund the election deposits which have already been placed.

Speaking to Ada Derana about the matter, Chairman of the Commission, Attorney-at-Law Nimal. G. Punchihewa stated that the deposits could be refunded only in the event the nominations submitted for the upcoming election are cancelled.

He further stated that in order for the nominations to be cancelled, the Government is required to table a Bill in this regard before the Parliament, else, nominations will be cancelled only by way of a gazette notification.

Punchihewa noted, however, that no official statement has been made confirming that the LG election will not be held this year, but only that the Supreme Court has been informed of the difficulties to hold the election on the currently scheduled date – 09 March 2023.

