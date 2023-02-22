Voters in Padukka send money orders to Election Commission for 2023 LG polls

February 22, 2023   03:52 pm

A group of voters today (22 Feb.) decided to make financial contributions towards the 2023 Local Government (LG) election, amidst ongoing claims that the Ministry of Finance is refusing to release the funds required for the polls.

Accordingly, voters from the Padukka area posted money orders of Rs. 100 and Rs. 200 addressed to the Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) Udaya Gammanpila stated that in the event the 2023 LG elections are unable to be held as scheduled on 09 March 2023, it is the politicians behind these decisions that must be held responsible, and not government officials.

“If the election is postponed, the politicians who made these decisions are the ones who should be held responsible,, not those government officials who are easily used as scapegoats”, Gammanpila said in this regard.

