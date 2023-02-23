Specific, credible financing assurances for Sri Lanka most urgent - US Treasury Secretary

February 23, 2023   03:38 pm

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stresses that committing to specific and credible financing assurances for Sri Lanka is “most urgent”.

The United States will continue to push for all bilateral official creditors including China to participate in what she called “meaningful” debt treatment for developing countries and emerging markets in distress, Yellen said joining a press conference at the G20 meeting in Bengaluru.

Speaking on tackling building a stronger and more resilient global economy, Yellen noted that it is imperative to work together to ease the debt overhang that is holding back too many countries.

“The IMF estimates that around 55 percent of low-income countries are close to or in debt distress.”

Yellen said later this week, she looks forward to robust discussions about the Common Framework process to help countries like Ghana.

The US Treasury Secretary will also be discussing international coordination on debt restructuring for middle-income countries.

