48 Buddhist monks among nearly 60 arrested after storming Education Ministry

A total of 48 Buddhist monks and nine others, including the convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Wasantha Mudalige, have been arrested after forcibly entering the Ministry of Education premises in Pelawatte, Battaramulla earlier today (23 Feb.).

A group of student Buddhist monks of the Buddhist and Pali University forcibly entered the Ministry of Education this afternoon, demanding that the university be reopened and that action be taken against the Sri Lanka Police, over the force used against them at the Satyagraha held at Pitipana Junction in Homagama yesterday (22 Feb.).

Water cannons and tear gas were fired by the Police last evening in attempts to disperse a group of student Buddhist monks of the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) who were staging a Satyagraha.