Election Commission to decide on date for 2023 LG polls tomorrow

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka is scheduled to meet tomorrow (24 Feb.) in order to make a decision as to whether or not the 2023 Local Government (LG) election can be held on 09 March as scheduled.

Chairman of the Commission, Attorney-at-Law Nimal. G. Punchihewa assured, however, that a unanimous decision has already been taken by the members of the Commission that the LG polls will be held.

He stated that this was announced at a press conference held recently, with the participation of all five of the Commission’s members, adding that the five of them have already signed all necessary gazette notifications pertaining to the election.