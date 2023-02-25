Four districts to receive fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm

Four districts to receive fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm

February 25, 2023   07:04 am

Showers or thundershowers are possible in parts of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers are expected in Uva province and in Ampara and Matale districts. However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in parts of Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Heated debate in parliament over COPF chairmanship (English)

Heated debate in parliament over COPF chairmanship (English)

Heated debate in parliament over COPF chairmanship (English)

Election Commission convenes meeting to decide on Local Govt polls (English)

Election Commission convenes meeting to decide on Local Govt polls (English)

President pledges to make Sri Lanka a year-round tourist destination (English)

President pledges to make Sri Lanka a year-round tourist destination (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe doesn't have the power to postpone elections  Anura (English)

Ranil Wickremesinghe doesn't have the power to postpone elections  Anura (English)

New dates for 2023 Local Govt election to be announced on March 03

New dates for 2023 Local Govt election to be announced on March 03

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.24

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.24

Appeals Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Appeals Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Parliament heated up over Mayantha Dissanayake's appointment as COPF chair

Parliament heated up over Mayantha Dissanayake's appointment as COPF chair