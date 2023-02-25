Four districts to receive fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm

Showers or thundershowers are possible in parts of the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers are expected in Uva province and in Ampara and Matale districts. However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in parts of Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Rathnapura districts.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.