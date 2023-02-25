Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning

February 25, 2023   09:35 pm

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit off the eastern part of Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido on Saturday, authorities said, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit off the Nemuro peninsula at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), according to the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

In two municipalities in Hokkaido, the quake registered as a “lower 5” on Japan’s 7-point intensity scale, which measures ground motion.

That is usually a level where items fall out of shelves and unsecured furniture may move, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Source - Reuters

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Trade union reps meet with President seeking solution for unfair tax revision

Trade union reps meet with President seeking solution for unfair tax revision

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.25

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.25

57th free medical clinic by Manusath Derana held in Siyambalanduwa

57th free medical clinic by Manusath Derana held in Siyambalanduwa

Inspiring story of a village producing papers using invasive plant

Inspiring story of a village producing papers using invasive plant

Robbers clear out warehouse storing dry rations after tying up security officer

Robbers clear out warehouse storing dry rations after tying up security officer