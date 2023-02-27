World Banks IFC to provide Sri Lanka with $400 million financing

World Banks IFC to provide Sri Lanka with $400 million financing

February 27, 2023   01:21 pm

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s investment arm, said it will provide Sri Lanka with a $400 million cross-currency swap facility to help fund essential imports.

Three private banks will receive the facility to fund about 30% of imports, including medicine, food and fertiliser, the IFC said in a statement on February 27.

The funds will provide a much-needed foreign exchange cushion for Sri Lanka, which is grappling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades partly triggered by a severe shortage of dollars.

The island nation’s economy is estimated to have contracted by 9.2% in 2022 and is expected to shrink a further 4.2% in 2023, according to World Bank data.

“We expect this financing to boost confidence in the investor community, attract fresh capital inflows to support the Sri Lankan economy,” said Joon Young Park, IFC’s Portfolio Manager, Financial Institutions Group for South Asia.

IFC is also working on further plans to support client banks with other long-term funding and advisory services in the future, the statement added.

Sri Lanka signed a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $2.9 billion bailout last September but has to put its debt on a sustainable repayment track before the funds can be disbursed.

Source - Reuters 

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse NPP protesters in Colombo

Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse NPP protesters in Colombo

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.26

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.26

Sergeant remanded, OIC & two others granted bail after suspect flees custody at BIA

Sergeant remanded, OIC & two others granted bail after suspect flees custody at BIA

Namal responds to accusations over 'foreign accounts' of Rajapaksas

Namal responds to accusations over 'foreign accounts' of Rajapaksas

Karannagoda committee recommends CID probe against Gen. Shavendra Silva

Karannagoda committee recommends CID probe against Gen. Shavendra Silva

Rajapaksa's incited racism and left the country bankrupt  Sajith

Rajapaksa's incited racism and left the country bankrupt  Sajith

I am aware that you all have to pay additional taxes because of me, but it cant be helped - President

I am aware that you all have to pay additional taxes because of me, but it cant be helped - President