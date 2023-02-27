HRCSL calls for report on police tear gassing NPP protesters in Colombo

HRCSL calls for report on police tear gassing NPP protesters in Colombo

February 27, 2023   04:15 pm

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has informed the IGP to provide a report within 24 hours regarding the incident where the Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protestors at Union Place in Colombo yesterday, despite a court order not being issued preventing such protests.

Issuing a statement today (27), the HRCSL said its attention has been directed towards the incident where around 28 persons were injured after police had fired tear gas and water cannons at a protest march organized by the National People’s Power (NPP) on Sunday (26), in the vicinity of Union Place in Colombo, despite a court order not being issued preventing a protest march in that area.

Accordingly, the commission noted that it has initiated an immediate investigation regarding the incident while the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been notified to submit a full report on the aforementioned incident within 24 hours.

The HRCSL said that further investigations will be carried out based on the facts presented in the report. 

