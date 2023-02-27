New circular to be issued on importing cosmetics to Sri Lanka

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that a circular is being prepared in relation to the import of certain cosmetics and beauty products to Sri Lanka.

Speaking to the media in Dehiowita, the State Minister mentioned that the opportunity was granted to import certain cosmetic items once again, since there is a requirement for those items within Sri Lanka.

“But there must be control over it”, he added.

State Minister Siyambalapitiya, who pointed out that they intend to import the cosmetics with the approval of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) or the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), highlighted that there is a section of people, who cannot obtain approval from both of those institutions.

“We have experienced in practice that a group of people who cannot get approval from both these institutions have confronted this problem. We have accepted that, and that’s why we are ready to issue a circular so that this group of people can import cosmetics with some regulation”, the State Minister said.

Further, he emphasized that a circular is currently being prepared in order to allow the import of the required stocks of cosmetics.

Commenting further, the State Minister mentioned that Sri Lanka Customs has held up 04 containers of cosmetics and beauty products imported without permission.

“There are about Rs. 50 million worth of cosmetics which were imported from countries such as the UK, India, Pakistan, Singapore, Dubai and China”, he said.

The State Minister also expressed that an immediate solution may be received for this issue to some extent by releasing those stocks to the market at competitive prices until the new circular is issued.