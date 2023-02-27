Sixty-two including IUSF convenor granted bail

Sixty-two including IUSF convenor granted bail

February 27, 2023   04:57 pm

The group of 62 individuals including IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and 48 Buddhist monks, who were arrested in relation to forcibly entering the Ministry of Education premises recently have been granted bail.

They have been ordered to be released on bail, after being produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (Feb. 27).

A total of 62 protestors including 48 Buddhist monks and several other student activists, including the convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), were arrested on February 23, after storming the Ministry of Education premises - “Isurupaya” in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

The students broke into the premises demanding that the Buddhist and Pali University in Homagama be reopened and that action be taken against the Sri Lanka Police, over the excessive force used against them during the Satyagraha held at Pitipana Junction in Homagama on February 22.

Water cannons and tear gas were fired by the Police on February 22, in attempts to disperse a group of student Buddhist monks of the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) who were staging a Satyagraha.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Buddhist & Pali University of Sri Lanka reopens for first-year students

Buddhist & Pali University of Sri Lanka reopens for first-year students

Buddhist & Pali University of Sri Lanka reopens for first-year students

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.27

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.27

Youth rescues mother of two who jumped into river in Bentara

Youth rescues mother of two who jumped into river in Bentara

Sri Lanka's paddy farmers complain of low harvest due to fertilizer issues

Sri Lanka's paddy farmers complain of low harvest due to fertilizer issues

Tourists impacted as Bentara Bridge in the dark for over a year

Tourists impacted as Bentara Bridge in the dark for over a year

Circular to be issued allowing import of certain beauty products with conditions

Circular to be issued allowing import of certain beauty products with conditions

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse NPP protesters in Colombo

Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse NPP protesters in Colombo