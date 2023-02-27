Sixty-two including IUSF convenor granted bail

The group of 62 individuals including IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and 48 Buddhist monks, who were arrested in relation to forcibly entering the Ministry of Education premises recently have been granted bail.

They have been ordered to be released on bail, after being produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (Feb. 27).

A total of 62 protestors including 48 Buddhist monks and several other student activists, including the convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), were arrested on February 23, after storming the Ministry of Education premises - “Isurupaya” in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

The students broke into the premises demanding that the Buddhist and Pali University in Homagama be reopened and that action be taken against the Sri Lanka Police, over the excessive force used against them during the Satyagraha held at Pitipana Junction in Homagama on February 22.

Water cannons and tear gas were fired by the Police on February 22, in attempts to disperse a group of student Buddhist monks of the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) who were staging a Satyagraha.